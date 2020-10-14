Scarlett Moffatt gets Love Bites for ITV2

Scarlett Moffatt is to present a new love and food combo show for ITV2.

“I am beyond excited to be hosting ITV2’s new show Love Bites which is coming to your screens this autumn. I’ve always been obsessed with both dating and cookery shows so this rolled into one really is the dream gig for me.” – Scarlett Moffatt

ITV2 has lured everyone’s favourite presenter called Scarlett – Scarlett Moffatt – back to the channel to host brand-new cookery dating show – Love Bites.

Airing this autumn, thirty episodes have been commission with each edition showcasing three suitors battling it out to win a date by each cooking a three-course meal using the same box of ingredients, in a bid to win a date with a single foodie.

Culinary skills will be put to the test, and Scarlett will be there every step of the way as she guides the singletons through the experience as they cook up a storm in the pursuit of love.

“I’ve had such a blast filming with the daters and watching them whip up a storm in the kitchen. Make sure you stay tuned to check it out in all its glory, it’s a culinary and dating delight served with lots of LOLs so perfect TV for the colder months.” – Scarlett Moffatt

Love Bites is produced by Ricochet, and will air on ITV2 later this year.