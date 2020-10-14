‘Event drama’ No Return for ITV

Sheridan Smith will lead the cast while the production is written by Danny Brocklehurst and produced by RED Production Company.

The contemporary four-part-drama focuses upon an idyllic family holiday to Turkey which turns into a living nightmare for Kathy, (Smith), and her husband Martin when they are left desperately fighting for their 16 year old son’s freedom after he’s accused of a serious crime.

“I’m such a big fan of Danny Brocklehurst and Red Production, they make incredible dramas. I was thrilled to be asked to play Kathy in this exciting production and to be at ITV again. Can’t wait to start filming on this thrilling, complex story about family finding their way through a terrifying situation.” – Sheridan Smith

Looking forward to an all-inclusive luxury break to enjoy the sun and sea with the family, Kathy and Martin, their son Noah and younger daughter Jess are blissfully unaware of the horrific ordeal about to unfold.

The holiday is a chance to unwind and for Kathy and Martin to spend some much-needed family time. Until unsuspecting Noah accepts a seemingly innocent invitation to a beach party from a fellow holidaymaker, Rosie, who is staying at the same hotel, and Kathy and Martin’s world spectacularly falls apart.

An arrest, an expensive and alien legal system, looming media coverage and resistance from fellow holidaymakers to come to their aid leaves the distraught parents fighting for Noah’s freedom when ironically he should be at school sitting his latest exams.

No Return will begin filming in the summer of 2021.

