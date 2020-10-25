Sir Cliff talks his life story to Piers Morgan

Best on the Box: Sir Cliff Richard joins Piers Morgan for Life Stories.

Tonight Piers Morgan’s will be talking with Sir Cliff Richard for the latest episode of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

“Sir Cliff is one of Britain’s greatest ever pop stars and I’m absolutely thrilled he has finally agreed to do Life Stories. What a career, what a life!” – Piers Morgan



Sir Cliff Richard, who celebrated his 80th birthday earlier this month, joins Piers in the studio to look back on his extraordinary life and six-decade career as the crown prince of British pop.

Sir Cliff on his sixties ATV series ‘The Cliff Richard Show’

He recalls his journey from a poverty-stricken childhood to become Britain’s first true rock-and-roll star – and at one stage the biggest selling singles artist in the world.

He reflects on how the tragically early death of his father led him to the public conversion to Christianity which could have jeopardised his career and discusses the ups and downs of 60 years in the public eye.

“Piers Morgan’s Life Stories is a firm favourite with ITV viewers and gives a unique insight into the lives of some of the most recognisable faces in the world. Sir Cliff Richard joining Piers to talk about his life and celebrate his illustrious career promises to be a real treat for our audience.” – Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment

Life Stories, tonight at 9pm on ITV, STV and UTV