Pop Up Screens announces Peckham Comedy Festival

Independent cinema Pop Up Screens is back this winter, taking over Peckham’s popular Bussey Building with a season of exciting and immersive events.

In-between themed cinema screenings (Forbidden Forest Cinema and Cinema in the Snow), Pop Up Screens will be trying its hand at comedy for the first time, launching the Peckham Comedy Festival.

Taking place from 12 to 15 November, the ‘festival’ will see renowned comedians such as Sara Pascoe, Dane Baptiste, Ed Gamble, Rosie Jones, Jade Adams, Lloyd Griffith, Kae Kurd, Simon Brodkin, Phil Wang and Lou Sanders all take to the stage in the indoor cinema’s comfy woodland setting.

“Comedy, like cinema and so many other industries has taken a big hit in 2020. We wanted to launch something that not only supports the arts but also creates some fun for our visitors,” notes David Leydon, Owner, Pop Up Screens.

“We had the venue space in-between screenings so thought, why not give it a go? Peckham is such a vibrant and creative community, too. As an independent business we feel very at home there”.

Full details of the line up is as below:

Thursday 12th November 2020: Sara Pascoe, Dane Baptiste, Stephen Bailey, Catherine Bohart, MC Carl Donnelly.

Friday 13th November 2020: Phil Wang, Lou Sanders, Jess Fostekew, MC Lloyd Griffith

Saturday 14th November 2020: Ed Gamble, Kae Kurd, Michelle De Swarte, MC Jayde Adams

Sunday 15th November 2020: Sara Pascoe, Simon Brodkin, Isy Suttie, Rosie Jones, MC Thanyia Moore

Adult tickets will be priced from £23 and sold in socially distanced pods of 2s and 4s.

Tickets can be booked from www.popupscreens.co.uk/events/peckham-comedy-festival/