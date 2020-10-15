Telly Today: The return of Taskmaster and chopper action

TV highlights for Thursday, October 15th.

TASKMASTER

Taskmaster returns for more hilarious idiocy, now in its new home on Channel 4, having waved goodbye to UKTV and Dave.

The Taskmaster is, of course, man-mountain Greg Davies, and as ever, he is assisted by his tiny administrative wonk, Alex Horne. The five lambs to the slaughter for this sparkling season are comedians Daisy May Cooper, Johnny Vegas, Katherine Parkinson, Mawaan Rizwan and Richard Herring.

This brand new series features a whole heap of brand new tasks, designed to test the ingenuity and creativity of these talented contestants, from teapot-decorating to footwear-catapulting. During the weird and wonderful challenges, Greg’s PA Alex Horne will be looking on, making notes, recording times and gorging on pure, unadulterated stats.

After 10 episodes, the winner will walk away with Greg’s golden head tucked under one arm and a genuine sense of accomplishment under the other. The losers, meanwhile, may never recover from the wounds inflicted by the Taskmaster’s serrated tongue… In episode one, the new batch of contestants gets stuck in with giant bears, disappearing cows and flying eggs.

Taskmaster, episode one, tonight at 9pm on Channel 4.

POSH HOTEL

After their most profitable year and their busiest festive season, the hotel hosts its annual staff gala where the 600-strong staff can celebrate – but there is a crisis looming as news of Covid 19 starts to become a reality at the hotel.

Concierge Dean has been nominated for the prestigious ‘Front of House’ star award, and ahead of the party where the winner will be announced he is practising his dance moves in between dealing with guests – one of whom is Mrs Lee from Korea who has taken a shine to him – even though she cannot speak any English.

In the Savoy Grill, restaurant director Thierry is preparing for another visit from owner Gordon Ramsay and he decides to try out the new and improved Steak Tartare dish on regular guests Josh and Jasmine from Wales.

In Kaspar’s restaurant, 85 and 89-year-old Pat and Stu visit the hotel for the first time since their wedding night 63 years ago.

The Savoy, episode four, tonight at 9pm on ITV, STV and UTV

CHOPPER

Hosted by Lee Mack, Rick Edwards and master craftsman William Hardie, this carpentry contest sees ten of the country’s finest joiners gather in Epping Forest to whittle, carve and chop their way to the final.

Only one can be crowned Britain’s Top Woodworker and win the chance to stage their own exhibition at the prestigious William Morris Gallery in London.

Hardie and the presenters will oversee the construction of a grand and spectacular cabin in the woods, with each standalone room based on a different historical theme, including a Victorian pub, Nelson’s cabin on HMS Victory, a Gothic bedroom, a Georgian hunting lodge, and a 1960s’ Mad Men-inspired lounge.

Then, Lee, Rick and William and a team of guest judges will decide who progresses and who will get The Chop.

The Chop, episode one, tonight at 9pm on Sky History

NO DUCKING FOR DONALD

When Donald Trump became President of the most powerful nation on Earth, he brought a bold new approach, honed from a career as a Reality TV star and smart-talking businessman. The results turned the political world upside down.