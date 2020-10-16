Tim Dunn returns to UKTV with more railway architecture

UKTV has commissioned two further series of The Architecture The Railways Built for the Yesterday channel.

“I’m delighted that we are bringing back this jewel of a show with a bumper order. Tim has already developed a devoted following and his deep knowledge and passion for all things railway means that the audience can expect an even bigger treat.” – UKTV by deputy director of commissioning Hilary Rosen



The UKTV Original series sees railway historian and architecture enthusiast, Tim Dunn, visit examples of the stunning architecture that line the railway network in Britain and beyond, often getting privileged access along the way.

Locations in the first series included the magnificent Ribblehead Viaduct in North Yorkshire, the historic St Pancras station in London and the ultra-modern Rotterdam Centraal station in Holland. The programme also goes beyond the viaducts and stations, stopping at many other buildings that owe their existence to the railways, including signal boxes, tunnels, pedestrian passages, workshops and hotels.

The first series of The Architecture The Railways Built was, UKTV tell us, a critical and rating success for the channel. Episode one was the best performing factual launch ever on Yesterday, and a total consumption across all ten episodes averaging 510k viewers.

“The Architecture The Railways Built brilliantly managed to remind us that thanks to the railways we’ve built a wonderful world out there, at a time when it was difficult for many of us to see it for ourselves. I simply can’t wait to see more of it, and I know Yesterday viewers will feel the same.” – Yesterday channel director, Gerald Casey

The programme is produced by Brown Bob Productions for UKTV.