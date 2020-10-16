UKTV goes back on the beat with North Yorkshire Police

Following the success of W’s UKTV Original series The Shift: Women on the Force, the production has been recommissioned.

This time however there’s a slight change to the title, with the forthcoming ten episodes branded simply, Women on the Force.

“The first series focussed on the day in the life of a shift now we’re broadening that out as there are so many great stories to be told. I am so grateful to the police officers and staff who let us shine a light on their incredible work and how they carefully balance their home lives with the demands of being in the force.

The teams at Lambent and Harbar 8 have created a real gem of a series and I am so excited to be able to spotlight the women of North Yorkshire Police.” – UKTV senior commissioning editor Helen Nightingale

The documentary series offers a rare glimpse into North Yorkshire Police and the extraordinary reality the women on the force face in their working lives and how that balances with their everyday lives out of uniform.

This series will focus on the lives of the women of North Yorkshire Police and follow the exceptional work at every level of the force, from PCs on the frontline to PCSOs and CSIs to control room staff and the Chief Constable.

The force is headed up by the charismatic Chief Constable Lisa Winward who oversees a team of 1,505 police officers, 99 special constables, 237 PCSOs and 1,049 police staff who together cover an area of 3,208 square miles.

“It’s vital that the stereotypes of policing in times past become a dim and distant memory. Policing requires many skills that can only be brought to the service by an inclusive and diverse workforce.

We’re proud to have a high proportion of woman in senior roles at North Yorkshire Police, but there is more to be done to encourage the next generation of women into policing and ensure we are truly representative of the people we serve.” – Chief Constable Lisa Winward

W has also enjoyed another success with Inside the Ambulance, its eleventh series due to air in November.