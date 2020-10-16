BBC Studioworks fundamental in the delivery of all new Strictly Come Dancing

BBC Studioworks is providing full studio and post production services to BBC Studios’ NTA and BAFTA award-winning show, Strictly Come Dancing, and its weekday companion show, It Takes Two, from its Elstree production hub.

The eighteenth series of Strictly returns to its home in George Lucas Stage 2 at Elstree Studios, with It Takes Two taking up residency for its live weekday shows in Stage 6, on the same site.

BBC Studioworks has facilitated Strictly since the show’s first series and this year, to ensure a Covid-secure environment, BBC Studioworks has worked closely with the Strictly Production and Health & Safety teams to make the following changes:

Ventilation

Additional air handling units have been hired to fill the stage with fresh air, 60,000m3 per hour to be precise, and the fresh air system within the gallery suite has been upgraded to ensure sufficient air changes.

Social Distancing

To allow for social distancing, each gallery is limited to a specific number of people at any one time. Bespoke Perspex screens are in place across all the gallery suites and a number of gallery-based operatives and production staff have been relocated to cabins outside.

On the studio floor, some of the operated cameras have been replaced by remote heads and all other cameras are spaced more than two metres apart.

Perspex vocal booths have been created for the band’s singers, each with a bespoke air extraction system. Each booth has also been rigged with a monitor with a live feed of the show’s Musical Director, Dave Arch.

Handling of mics and communication tools

Microphones will not be shared across the series-run. Each microphone is clearly named for its specific user and sanitised after each use by BBC Studioworks’ sound team. To avoid issues around proximity, the talent are responsible for micing themselves, with BBC Studioworks crew, in PPE, advising and guiding throughout the process.

To limit their exposure due to the propelling of vapour, the singer’s hand microphones remain in place within their booths throughout the series. They are also sanitised there. Talkbacks, walky-talkies and headsets are also assigned to individuals and sanitised after every use, with headsets being bagged and named.

The cleaning regime

In addition to Covid-secure cleaning protocols, electrostatic misting is sprayed overnight after each day on set, including communal areas and toilets.

Safeguarding remote working

In case a member of the production team needs to self-isolate, BBC Studioworks can provide full talkback facilities to the studio from their home via a Riedel control panel and audio-visual of the studio floor via a Zoom feed.

Post Production

Adaptions have also been made to the way BBC Studioworks facilitates the two show’s post production requirements. For past series, both Strictly and It Takes Two make use of BBC Studioworks’ Avid Symphony suites at its Elstree edit village.

However, this year editors and producers for Strictly are working remotely at home, with access to Avids and the Logging system via a secure VPN. This in turn frees up space for multiple assistants’ rooms. Viewings are happening remotely via live video feed or viewing links for repeat viewings, as are voice overs.

Key staff will be on site for transmission days, maintaining social distancing. If people need to be in the same room, Perspex screens are in place across all the edit suites.

“As we collectively steer our way through the Covid-19 pandemic, entertainment shows such as Strictly are more important than ever, offering audiences a big dose of normality, fun and high energy content,” said Meryl McLaren, Commercial Manager, BBC Studioworks.

“Making the Strictly ballroom a Covid-secure environment has been a real collaborative effort between BBC Studioworks and BBC Studios, with months of planning and preparation. Now we just can’t wait to let the dancing begin and for it to hit our screens”.

The first episode of Strictly Come Dancing airs this Saturday on BBC One at 19:50 and It Takes Two kicks off its weekday run from Monday 26 October.

This year’s star line-up includes actress Caroline Quentin, The Wanted singer Max George, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams and EastEnders star Maisie Smith.