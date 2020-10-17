Strictly entertainment for winter 2020

Best on the Box: Strictly Come Dancing is back for its first ‘proper’ episode of the 2020 series.

Back to deliver a dose of much-needed sparkle to the nation, the 18th series of Strictly Come Dancing makes its socially distanced return to BBC One.

Follow a star-studded cast of celebrities as they tackle the dancefloor and give this year a large helping of joy, glitter, fake tan and samba rolls.

Tonight the 12 contestants will make their grand entrance into the famous Strictly ballroom for the very first time and viewers will discover which professional dancer they will be paired with.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse return to the panel, although tonight they will leave their scoring paddles in the dressing room.

Once the pairings have been revealed, the celebrities and professionals will take to the dancefloor in a spectacular group dance, and audiences will be treated to an exclusive performance from Joel Corry and MNEK.

This year’s line up ready to shimmy and shine are Max George, Nicola Adams, Jacqui Smith, Caroline Quentin, HRVY, Bill Bailey, Jamie Laing, Jason Bell, JJ Chalmers, Maisie Smith, Clara Amfo and Ranvir Singh.

Strictly Come Dancing, episode one, tonight at 7.50 pm on BBC One.