Sondheim Theatre and Dominion Theatre turn lights on this December with limited run shows

It follows the news that the concert version of Les Misérables will also be staged this winter.

Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens and Mike Ockrent’s acclaimed musical of A Christmas Carol is to play a limited season at Dominion Theatre.

Brian Conley will star as Ebenezer Scrooge this Christmas, performances run from Monday 7 December 2020 to Saturday 2 January 2021.

The musical brings Dickens’ timeless fable to glorious life: Ebenezer Scrooge, a mean-spirited miser, does not believe in the power of Christmas. But on a Christmas Eve filled with memorable characters, spectacular songs, ghostly apparitions and journeys to the past, present and future, Scrooge acknowledges his mistakes and discovers the joy of redemption.

With a sparkling Broadway score played by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, an all-star cast and a touch of festive magic, A Christmas Carol at the Dominion is the must-see West End production this December.

The staged concert will feature TV comedy legend and West End star Brian Conley (9 to 5, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Jolson [Olivier nomination], Hairspray) as Scrooge, who will be joined on stage by an orchestra and cast of over 50.

Written by Alan Menken (Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast), Lynn Ahrens (Anastasia, Ragtime) and Mike Ockrent (Me and My Girl, Crazy for You), the stage musical of A Christmas Carol first premiered in 1994 at New York’s Paramount Theatre. It ran for a decade at Madison Square Garden and was seen by over 5 million people, becoming a firm Christmas tradition.

The London Musical Theatre Orchestra have previously performed A Christmas Carol to sell-out audiences and five-star reviews in 2016, 2017 and 2018 at the Lyceum Theatre in London’s West End.

900 free tickets will be made available to Key Workers and their families at Alpha’s La Dolce Vita Key Workers Matinee on Thursday 10th December while Covid-19 safety measures and social distancing will be in place front of house, on stage, backstage and throughout the Dominion Theatre.

Last week it was announced on Britain’s Got Talent, following a performance of Les Mis song ‘One Day More’, that the concert version of Les Misérables would be taking to the stage this December.

The Stage Concert production will have an eight-week limited run at the Sondheim Theatre from 5 December 2020 – 31 January 2021, coinciding with the musical’s 35th year on Shaftesbury Avenue.

More information:

A Christmas Carol: www.dominiontheatre.com/christmas-carol

Les Misérables Concert: www.lesmis.com/concert