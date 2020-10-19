Michael Ball and Alfie Boe get festive

The much-loved musical duo Michael Ball and Alfie Boe join forces again for a magical new album ‘Together at Christmas’, out on Decca Records on 20th November.

“Me and Alfie, together at Christmas, I can’t think of anything better! In these strange times, we wanted to create an album of songs that we like to listen to at Christmas, plus a few surprises along the way, including an original song! Hopefully, our fans will love listening to this for many years to come. This year it’s certainly going to be a Christmas we’ll never forget. Can’t wait to see you all on tour in 2021″ – Michael Ball

They have also announced a UK Arena tour in 2021, including a date at London’s O2 Arena on 19th December 2021. Tickets for the tour go on sale at 9am on Friday 30th October at LiveNation.co.uk