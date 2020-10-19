Michael Ball and Alfie Boe get festive

The much-loved musical duo Michael Ball and Alfie Boe join forces again for a magical new album ‘Together at Christmas’, out on Decca Records on 20th November.
“Me and Alfie, together at Christmas, I can’t think of anything better! In these strange times, we wanted to create an album of songs that we like to listen to at Christmas, plus a few surprises along the way, including an original song! Hopefully, our fans will love listening to this for many years to come. This year it’s certainly going to be a Christmas we’ll never forget. Can’t wait to see you all on tour in 2021″ – Michael Ball
They have also announced a UK Arena tour in 2021, including a date at London’s O2 Arena on 19th December 2021. Tickets for the tour go on sale at 9am on Friday 30th October at LiveNation.co.uk
Two of the greatest voices in the world, Michael and Alfie are back doing what they love the most, but this time with an album packed full of holiday cheer! 2020 has been a year of isolation and social distancing and Michael and Alfie want to make this holiday season special, however you’re together at Christmas.
The pair breathe new life into favourites such as ‘It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas’, ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas‘, to name a few. Gregory Porter joins on ‘The Christmas Song‘, and the duo perform the heart-warming ‘My Christmas Will Be Better Than Yours‘ – a brand new original song.
“Keeping the Christmas spirit alive seems more important than ever this year. We wanted to create a festive album that brings joy, love and happiness. Spreading the Christmas cheer is something we all need a little extra of during these challenging times, so however people are going to be able to spend their holiday season, we’ll be right here ‘ Back Together At Christmas’ with our fans who we are incredibly grateful for and can’t wait to see in person when we’re back for a brand new tour in 2021” – Alfie Boe
In an exciting announcement, hailing the opening of theatres under appropriate Covid safety restrictions, the pair are also set to return to Les Misérables: The Staged Concert in London’s West End for a very special Christmas run. The show is on for eight weeks from 5th December at the Sondheim Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue.