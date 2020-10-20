Secret crushes revealed in new ITV2 dating show

ITV2 has commissioned 20 sixty-minute long episodes of a new dating show, Secret Crush, produced by Fremantle’s Naked Television.

The series will feature lovestruck singletons who’ve been harbouring feelings from afar finally revealing their hidden passion to their unknowing crush.

Admirers from all walks of life will secretly invite their crush to join them, agreeing to be filmed as they declare their true feelings. The other person will be told before filming that someone in their life secretly likes them but won’t find out who it is until the moment they walk into the date.

“Honest revelations, shocked faces, tears of relief, and potential new relationships could all be in store.” – ITV Press Office

Secret Crush, based on the Naked original format Secret Admirer, which has been adapted by Fremantle in multiple series in the US and Europe, was commissioned by Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions and Peter Tierney, Commissioning Editor for ITV2.

“ITV2’s audience will hopefully be enthralled by this wonderful format that propels potential relationships to a must-watch crunch point.” – Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels, ITV

Casting is currently underway for Secret Crush. To apply, applicants can email secret@nkdtv.com