Sky to open retail outlets ‘across the UK’

The first few shops are to set to launch in 2020, with the very first opening in Liverpool on 26th October.

Sky has plans to open further shops in 2021, ensuring that they are in the right places for Sky customers.

The pay TV broadcaster describes the outlets as a ‘social hub for shoppers’ – whether they are seeking information on the latest Sky products, the assistance of Sky’s expert in-shop advisors, or simply looking to immerse themselves in all Sky has to offer.

The shops will be separated into designated themed spaces across an open-plan layout, encouraging easy conversation between Sky’s expert advisors and customers.

A dedicated ‘Customer Hub’ / seating area will allow existing customers to speak to advisors about their current products. The shops will also feature a dedicated ‘Access All Areas’ stage which will host various interactive experiences for customers.

Customers will be able to test out Sky’s latest innovations, displayed across the shop for maximum convenience and accessibility, for the first time. Sky has also struck a landmark deal with popular technology repair chain iSmash; some shops will host iSmash in-store, providing customers with professional repair and support for their smart devices, at their fingertips.

All shops will operate in line with the Government’s Covid-19 safety measures, including strict social distancing, mandatory facemasks and hand sanitiser available across the shop.

“Our new Sky shops are a great way for us to showcase the amazing benefits and customer service we have to offer new and existing customers. We’re proud to see our shops opening at a challenging time for the UK high street, and alongside our partners at iSmash, we’ll bring service, innovation and convenience all in one place, under one roof, at a time when keeping people connected has never been more important.” – Stephen van Rooyen, Executive VP and CEO, UK & Europe

The unveiling of shops across the country builds on the successful launch of Sky Mobile, now with over 1.5 million customers, and launch of Sky Broadband Ultrafast, which gives 2 million households access to over 12 times faster speeds that Sky’s standard broadband.