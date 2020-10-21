BBC Breakfast appoints new business presenter

BBC Breakfast has appointed Nina Warhurst as its new business presenter.

“I’m so excited to formally join the BBC Breakfast team, it’s a programme I have always loved, both as a viewer and as a journalist,” she notes.

“I grew up locally, so it makes me especially proud that Breakfast is made and broadcast from Salford. This is an incredibly challenging period for our audiences and I look forward to delivering news on our economy in a way that is clear and inclusive.”

With previous roles at Channel 5, Channel M in Manchester and Russia Today, Nina has also presented for BBC North West Tonight, BBC Sport, Sunday Politics and BBC News during her broadcast career.

In 2017, Nina took home the Royal Television Society award for Best Regional Journalist and she should feel right at home in the BBC Breakfast studio in Salford, hailing from nearby Sale, Greater Manchester.

“Nina is already well known to Breakfast viewers, with regular appearances on the famous red sofa. She is an award-winning journalist who will add to our reputation for first-class original, exclusive journalism. I’m delighted she will now become a permanent member of the UK’s most watched Breakfast show.’” – Richard Frediani, Editor of BBC Breakfast

Previous business presenters on Breakfast include Steph McGovern who last year defected to Channel 4 to launch her own show. The Steph Show – presented by McGovern from her house – debuted during lockdown but failed to find an audience. McGovern recently returned to the channel with further ratings poison in Steph’s Packed Lunch with some editions recording 0, yes zero, viewers.