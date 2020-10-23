David Tennant and Michael Sheen return with more Staged

The BBC have recommissioned Staged starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

The new series sees the pair attempt to navigate their ‘new normal’ at home with their increasingly exasperated families whilst simultaneously trying to tackle the world of ‘virtual Hollywood’ and their ever more fragile egos.

“It’s been so great to see how much people enjoyed the first series. Seemed like the laughs were much appreciated. It made us really excited about taking it further and going in some surprising and hopefully enjoyable directions this time.” – Michael Sheen

The principal stars will be joined again by Georgia Tennant, Anna Lundberg and Lucy Eaton alongside Nina Sosanya and Simon Evans, while Primetime Emmy-winner Ben Schwartz joins the cast as the assistant to Michael and David’s American agent.

A host of unexpected guest stars are promised following on from Judi Dench and Samuel L Jackson’s surprise appearances in the first run of episodes.

“The prospect of getting my husband back into employment alongside the divine Ben Schwartz and the hairy, Welsh legend that is Michael Sheen all makes me very happy to be back for series two!” – Georgia Tennant

The series hopes to capture our shared feelings of frustration and confusion at a world not quite ready to re-open – moments that promise normality dashed before they can take hold.

Created by Simon Evans and Phin Glynn, the comedy series is written and directed by Evans and is an Infinity Hill/GCB Films/No Mystery production for BBC One