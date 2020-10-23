BBC Two comedy Two Doors Down to air Christmas special this year

Transmitting this December on BBC Two and BBC Scotland, the Christmas episode will be filmed in line with Covid-19 industry guidelines but will ‘side step’ the pandemic in the storylines to focus on laughs.

“I’m delighted that Two Doors Down is going to give people the neighbourly get-together they have been missing out on in recent times,” notes Steven Canny, Executive Producer. “Eric, Beth, Colin, Cathy, Ian, Gordon and, of course, Christine get together to celebrate in the way that only they can. This special episode is the complete package of uncomfortable comments, barbed compliments and, of course, a ton of laughs.”

The episode will feature Arabella Weir as Beth and Alex Norton as Eric – the long-suffering Bairds – and Elaine C Smith as Christine, Doon Mackichan as Cathy and Jonathan Watson as her husband Colin Whyte, Jamie Quinn as the Bairds’ son Ian and Kieran Hodgson as his boyfriend Gordon.

Initially launched as a Hogmanay special in 2013, Two Doors Down has gone on to becme a much loved series. It last had a Christmas special in 2018, with its fourth series going on to air in 2019.

The comedy is a BBC Studios Comedy production, written by Simon Carlyle and Gregor Sharp.

A fifth series has been commissioned for 2021, which will see the return of Graeme ‘Grado’ Stevely and Joy McAvoy as young couple Alan and Michelle,