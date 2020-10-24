Telly Today: Strictly worth watching

Highlights include Guy Martin on 4, a celebrity Cube on ITV and back to the ballroom on BBC One.

DANCING FOR ONE

The costumes are ready, the shoes have been polished and the ballroom eagerly awaits, as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host the first of this year’s live shows.

The 12 celebrity and professional dancer pairings take to the dancefloor for their debut performance as a duo, hoping they have what it takes to impress the judges and viewers at home. Their performances will be critiqued and scored by Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse, but they will all escape the public vote until next weekend. The professional dancers will open the show with an explosive latin number. Strictly Come Dancing, BBC One at 6.10pm

STAR CUBE

We know Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have the teamwork to perform on the dance floor, but how they will the fare inside The Cube?

Can they handle the pressure and become the first celebrities to win one million pounds for their chosen charity?

Phillip Schofield returned last Saturday to preside over the high-octane gameshow’s week run which has seen contestants attempt seemingly simple tasks within the high-pressure confines of the iconic Perspex box.

Tonight the celeb pair will have nine lives to complete seven games, each worth an increasing amount of money, as they move closer to the huge jackpot. Players will have to overcome extreme nerves and frustration as they take on deceivingly simple tasks such as throwing a ball into a container, balancing on a beam or stopping a clock at precisely 10 seconds. But will they have what it takes to beat the mighty Cube?

The Million Pound Cube, ITV, STV and UTV at 9pm.