Telly Today: Strictly worth watching

Highlights include Guy Martin on 4, a celebrity Cube on ITV and back to the ballroom on BBC One.
DANCING FOR ONE
The costumes are ready, the shoes have been polished and the ballroom eagerly awaits, as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host the first of this year’s live shows.
The 12 celebrity and professional dancer pairings take to the dancefloor for their debut performance as a duo, hoping they have what it takes to impress the judges and viewers at home.
Their performances will be critiqued and scored by Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse, but they will all escape the public vote until next weekend.
The professional dancers will open the show with an explosive latin number.
Strictly Come Dancing, BBC One at 6.10pm
STAR CUBE
We know Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have the teamwork to perform on the dance floor, but how they will the fare inside The Cube?
Can they handle the pressure and become the first celebrities to win one million pounds for their chosen charity?
Phillip Schofield returned last Saturday to preside over the high-octane gameshow’s week run which has seen contestants attempt seemingly simple tasks within the high-pressure confines of the iconic Perspex box.
Tonight the celeb pair will have nine lives to complete seven games, each worth an increasing amount of money, as they move closer to the huge jackpot. Players will have to overcome extreme nerves and frustration as they take on deceivingly simple tasks such as throwing a ball into a container, balancing on a beam or stopping a clock at precisely 10 seconds. But will they have what it takes to beat the mighty Cube?
The Million Pound Cube, ITV, STV and UTV at 9pm.
GUY MARTIN’S SUPERVAN
Guy Martin takes another trip down memory lane, this time to watch the adventures he’s been on in his beloved Transit van. His first privately owned Transit was written off in a surprisingly low-speed run-in with a car transporter, but Guy couldn’t let that be the end of his pride and joy.
Instead, he took the wrecked van to custom engineers and turned it into a supervan. Over the next few years, Guy would enter the Nevada Open Road Challenge, and run the supervan to its limits at the Bonneville Salt Flats, before heading to the Nürburgring in Germany, for a world record attempt.
Watching along with Guy, he reveals the largest trophy he’s ever won, the lessons he learned about wide tyres on salt, and just how far he was willing to go to get the record for the world’s fastest van.
Guy Martin’s Supervan, Channel 4 at 7pm