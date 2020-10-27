ITV get ready to launch their boats

ITV release photos showing the forthcoming new celebrity ‘challenge show’ Don’t Rock The Boat, due to air next month.

Freddie Flintoff and AJ Odudu take to the helm as twelve celebrities tackle one of televisions toughest ever challenges – a race to row the length of Britain.

“This isn’t just a battle on sea – it’ll also be a battle on land as the two crews of celebrities compete in a series of terrifying land challenges.” – ITV

In the opening leg of the race, the Celebs are split into two crews and face their first epic leg at sea – rowing 90 nautical miles from St Ives to Pembroke – battling seasickness and exhaustion on this 30-hour row.

Whilst the celebs left on land are challenged to race face fist down a 170ft cliff in order to secure luxury accommodation for their crewmates.

Embarking on this epic adventure are Politician Tom Watson, Olympic gold medalist Denise Lewis OBE, supermodel Jodie Kidd. Actor Craig Charles, popstar Fleur East, YouTuber Joe Weller and Love Island winner Jack Fincham.

Also on board Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon as well las Olympic and World Champion Victoria Pendleton CBE, The Chase’s Shaun Wallace, actor Adam Thomas and Pussycat Dolls Kimberly Wyatt.

“Who will row to glory and who will forget the golden rule: just don’t rock the boat?” – ITV

Don’t Rock The Boat begins on November 2nd at 9pm on ITV, STV and UTV