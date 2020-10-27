Eddie Hall to have Christmas dinner with Dave

New series Eddie Eats Christmas to air on Dave and UKTV Play in December.

UKTV’s entertainment channel Dave will again team up with the former World’s Strongest Man, Eddie “The Beast” Hall for a new series.

“Dave viewers love a character, and they literally don’t come much bigger than Eddie! It’s great to see Eddie taking on more food and physical challenges for the channel and it’s a real pleasure to be working with him and North One again.” – Dave channel director, Luke Hales

Eddie Eats Christmas will see the towering 6ft 3in, 26st colossus take on eating challenges featuring traditional Christmas foods from a variety of communities based around the UK in each of the four-part series. These include the ’12 Dishes of Christmas’, beloved of Polish families the world over, a colossal South American barbecue meat-feast and a famed three–kilo naan bread challenge at one of Bradford’s finest curry houses.

Eddie will also burn off the calories he has consumed with a festive-themed physical challenge – taking on tests involving yule-logs, Santa-van pushes and even good old Christmas trees.

“I’m delighted that Eddie’s appetite is large enough to attempt another series with us. I’m really looking forward to seeing him chomp his way through some massive, culturally diverse, festive dinners.” – UKTV by head of comedy entertainment, Iain Coyle

The new Christmas specials follow the UKTV Original series, Eddie Eats America, which saw the strongman from Stoke-on-Trent go Stateside to attempt a series of eating and physical challenges.

The series had an impressive consolidated average of 412k viewers, as well as drawing a strong 16-34 audience profile. Despite launching in November 2019, Eddie Eats America powered its way into Dave’s top ten performing series on UKTV Play by the end of the year.

North One Television produce the programme for UKTV and the new series follows the recent announcement of two specials for Big Zuu’s Big Eats and a new two-part Christmas special for Meet The Richardsons also to air on Dave later this year.

