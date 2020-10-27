Finding Steve McQueen for November UK release

In 1972 a gang of thieves planned to steal $30 million in illegal campaign contributions from the President’s secret fund. This movie tells that story.

The Movie Partnership today announced that their heist comedy, Finding Steve McQueen will be released in the UK on 16th November.

The film stars Travis Fimmel (Raised by Wolves), Rachael Taylor (Jessica Jones), William Fichtner (Armageddon) and Academy Award winner, Forest Whitaker (Last King of Scotland) and is directed by Mark Steven Johnson (Daredevil, Ghost Rider).

Based on the true story of the Youngstown mob, President Richard Nixon, the FBI, and the biggest bank heist in US history.

In 1972, a gang of like-minded thieves plan a heist to steal $30 million in illegal campaign contributions from the President’s secret fund.

Finding Steve McQueen will be available on Digital Download from 16th November and can be bought here