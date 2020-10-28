Fireman Sam introduces Police character

‘Ello ‘Ello, it’s Pontypandy’s first ever policeman.

This week the ultimate firefighting team from Pontypandy returned to screens with a new 13-part CGI animated series of Fireman Sam airing exclusively on Cartoonito.

Series 12 features all the iconic Pontypandy locations, rescue vehicles and characters that we know and love, as well as some special surprises to add to the excitement.

This includes the arrival of Sergeant Rose Ravani and nurse Helen Flood’s little brother, PC Malcolm Williams.

As Pontypandy’s new police officer, PC Malcolm is an advocate of teamwork and looking after the community and it is not long before he is having to deal with his first Pontypandy emergency: helping Sam rescue Nipper, who is heading off down the hill on Hydrus towards Trevor’s bus!

PC Malcom Williams is voiced by respected film and television actor Colin McFarlane, who is known for his roles in The Dark Knight film trilogy as well as a string of TV appearances including Dr Who, Judge John Deed, Jonathan Creek and EastEnders. Voiceover work includes being the voice for ITV’s The Cube.

Sergeant Rose Ravani is played by Sasha Behar, who portrayed Maya Sharma in ITV’s Coronation Street and has also appeared in Holby City, Messiah and Lewis.

Fireman Sam airs at 7am and 4pm on Cartoonito.