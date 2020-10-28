Telly Today: From Orson Welles in Norwich to Gatsby frustrated in Essex

Telly Today highlights

TOWIE TIME

The Only Way Is Essex continues and despite months of lockdown, the drama has still been brewing amongst this glamorous crowd.

Following the couples retreat, Amber questions Yaz’s loyalty as the pair’s friendship hangs in the balance. Can the besties resolve their differences?

Frankie and Harry’s relationship appears to be on the rocks as the pair reveal their issues to friends and family, and seek advice on how to move forward.

Gatsby is still frustrated with Diags and Tommy’s attitude towards his music career, as the boys try to make amends.

Elsewhere, Chloe M organises the Great Essex Spelling Test as the Essex crowd battle it out to be crowned the spelling champion.

The Only Way Is Essex, ITVBe, 9pm

SALE OF THE CENTURY

Norwich has been famous in the most recent past for a few things, Alan Partridge hosting on the fictional Radio Norwich and Nicholas Parsons’ game show Sale of the Century transmitting proudly from the city.

Now Urban Myths bring us the story of that time Orson Welles paid Norwich a visit.

BAFTA award-winning Robbie Coltrane OBE stars as Orson Welles who mysteriously goes missing in Norwich in 1972 whilst working on F for Fake, a faux-documentary now regarded as his last masterpiece.

When you think of Orson Welles, you would most likely think of War of the Worlds in which Welles was so convincing some Americans thought aliens really were invading the land of the free. He will also be recalled for hits such as Citizen Kane. So it will be interesting to see this stranger side to his life concerning Norwich and Anglia Television.

You could say it was a tale of the unexpected…

Urban Myths, Sky Arts, 10pm

SIBLING SECRET

As Nathan and Bob grimly dig up the woods, the truth about the night that changed everything is finally revealed, and how the mystery of her disappearance continues to haunt everyone involved.

When Holly confides in her best friend Detective Jacki Hadley about Bob’s reappearance, the truth niggles at Jacki… Will she connect the dots?

Just when Nathan hopes he has finally turned the page, Bob has another twist of the knife. Now he must decide once and for all what he will do to keep the secret.

The Sister, ITV, STV and UTV, 9pm

REMEMBERING ‘DAMI’

Yinka Bokinni is a successful radio DJ, TV presenter and writer. But 20 years ago, she was one of the kids growing up on the North Peckham Estate in south London, a place that became notorious when 10-year-old Damilola Taylor was stabbed and left alone to die in a lonely stairwell.

Within months, the entire estate had been bulldozed and all the residents resettled, with Peckham demonised as a ‘no-go area’ riddled with drugs, gangs and violence. But Yinka remembers an idyllic childhood, surrounded by a loving family and friends in a tight-knit community. And the boy they all called ‘Dami’ was her friend.

Now, at the age of 30, and marking the 20th anniversary of Damilola’s death, Yinka is ready to confront for the first time the devastating impact her friend’s death had on her community and the lives of almost everyone she knew, as she discovers that she is not alone in having grown up never mentioning Damilola, or even wanting to admit that she is from Peckham.

Yinka attempts to reconcile two versions of her past: the warm, loving and happy community she remembers so fondly that was presented in the media as a crime-ridden ‘sink estate’ blamed for the tragic loss of a young life.

In a moving and reflective film that explores loss and trauma, Yinka meets childhood friends as well as local kids who grew up to do amazing things: people like Top Boy star Ashley Walters; Cornelius Walker who told his own Damilola-inspired story about race and community in the Oscar-nominated film Black Sheep; and music producer Tinyman, who was the last to see Damilola on the day he died.

Damilola: The Boy Next Door Channel 4, 9pm