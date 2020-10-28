BBC Children In Need search for singers

Local BBC Radio stations and McFly call for Covid-safe bubbles to join in The Big Bubble Singalong for this year’s BBC Children in Need Appeal.

BBC Local Radio is teaming up with chart-toppers McFly to create a special version of their hit Happiness. All 39 stations across England are calling up on audiences to take part in the epic live singalong to help raise funds for BBC Children in Need.

“Nothing unites us like music and McFly’s Happiness is such a fantastic uplifting track. I can’t wait to hear and see everyone joining in from their bubbles. Let’s help raise lots of funds for BBC Children in Need.” – Chris Burns, Head of BBC Local Radio, England



To take part in The Big Bubble Singalong tune into your local BBC radio station at 10am on Monday 9th November. Then – along with everyone else in your Covid-19 safe bubble – sing along with the radio to McFly’s song ‘Happiness’.

Film your bubble singing then upload clips to the BBC Make A Difference website for the chance to be featured on telly as part of a video montage with McFly on Friday 13th November.

People can donate to BBC Children In Need on the same website and it’s an opportunity to raise funds for children and young people facing disadvantage across the UK.

Regional BBC TV News programmes and local radio stations will also share the uploaded clips on their social media platforms. Listeners can also get involved in social media by sharing their clips using #bigbubble.

“It’s tremendous to have the collective spirit of BBC local radio come together for BBC Children in Need at such an important time. We hope that local audiences across the country will get involved to put the fun into fundraising from the safety of their bubbles whilst raising money for the many thousands of children and young people we support.” – Tommy Nagra, Director of Content at BBC Children in Need

The official Children in Need 2020 fundraising pack is also available now at bbcchildreninneed.co.uk and is full of fundraising ideas ahead of the charity’s 40th Anniversary Appeal show on Friday 13 November.

Across England, BBC Children in Need currently funds 3,056 projects to the value of £155,235,601.