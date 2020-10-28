KSI extends 2021 UK tour

Following the release of his new single ‘Really Love’ ft. Craig David and DJ Digital Farm Animals via BMG which debuted at #1 on The Official Big Top 40 on Sunday and a string of sold-out shows across the UK for May 2021, KSI this week announced additional dates to his hotly anticipated UK tour due to phenomenal demand.

Additional dates include Bournemouth, Bristol, Norwich, Cambridge and Hull.

The tour will kick off on 13 May at Institute, upgraded from O2 Institute 2 in Birmingham with a total of 10 dates scheduled throughout the U.K. including London, Manchester and Newcastle with a final show in Glasgow. Tickets for the new dates of the U.K. tour go on sale to the general public on Friday 30 October 2020 at 9am.

“Finally fam. Ya boy cannot wait to finally perform for you guys. There are so many new songs that I have never performed before so I’m excited to have the chance to do so. Trust me, the shows are gonna be insane from the production to the special guests plus all the new music that I’ll be dropping will improve the experience even more. I am too ready. You better be too!” – KSI



Tickets are on sale Friday 30 October at 9am at Ticketmaster

In a world exclusive, KSI, Craig David and Digital Farm Animals will perform ‘Really Love’ on ITV The Jonathan Ross Show this Saturday.