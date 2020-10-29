Curtis Waters official music video for Shoe Laces

Following the release of his genre-defying debut album Pity Party, Curtis Waters returned this week with the official music video for the song ‘Shoe Laces’.

“Pity Party is an album I started when I was at a very low point in my life when I dropped out of college and moved back home last year.” – Curtis Waters



Co-directed by Curtis and Vancouver-based artist and animator, Jovy Bergen, the colourful and imaginative video further cements the talented 20-year-old as the one to watch innovator and break out artist from 2020.

Curtis Waters released his debut album, ‘Pity Party’ this month via his own label, licensed through BMG. Written, produced, performed and mixed by Curtis.

“I had a lot of time to think about all my struggles growing up as a brown kid in North America dealing with mental illnesses and the guilt that came with it. It’s about getting better at coping with life. I get a lot of brown kids messaging me telling me I make them feel like they can do anything too, which is awesome.” – Curtis Waters

Made entirely in his bedroom at the home he shares with his family in North Carolina, Pity Party features his debut hit single ‘Stunnin” Ft. Harm Franklin, which has now surpassed more than 450 million combined global streams and entered the Top 40 US Radio charts.

Pity Party also features fan favourites ‘System,’ ‘The Feelings Tend To Stay The Same’, ‘Freckles’ and his latest single, ‘Shoe Laces’, alongside 7 additional tracks.

“Hopefully people can listen and feel less alone. That would make all the difficulties worth it.” – Curtis Waters