STV News boss departs amid controversy

Steven Ladurantaye left his role as Head of News and Current Affairs at STV, the Channel 3 broadcaster in Scotland.

His departure comes at a time that STV News is the most-watched news offering for Scottish viewers.

Ladurantaye resigned, according to press reports, due to an investigation into allegations of misconduct. STV themselves have said that his departure is because of “mental health reasons”.

Steven Ladurantaye was suspended earlier this month by the Glasgow based broadcaster when the claims emerged in a newspaper. The paper noted that ‘the allegations involved complaints from multiple female members of staff.’

The Herald Scotland reports today that Deputy Head of News, Linda Grimes is currently overseeing the news department which covers two Channel 3 franchise areas and three news studios.

STV announced in October 2018 Ladurantaye was to lead the news organisation and deliver a transformation programme designed to ensure STV News secured a leading position across all platforms in future.

His appointment followed changes in September 2018 when the news offerings for the STV Central region were revamp with the Edinburgh programme merged with its Glasgow counterpart, with the one programme hosted by presenters in each city. There is also a separate programme for STV North (formerly the Grampian region.)

“STV News is an industry leader at a pivotal time. I’m so excited to build on the work already done and to ensure STV News finds its audience on whichever screen they favour.” – Steven Ladurantaye speaking in 2018

Ladurantaye was lured to STV having worked across print, radio, digital, social and television joining from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation where he was Managing Editor, responsible for the journalism and newsroom operations of Canada’s largest public service broadcast news service. At CBC Ladurantaye oversaw the restructuring of the organisation’s digital news operations and was involved in the redevelopment of the corporation’s flagship television and radio programmes.

Prior to CBC, Ladurantaye was Global Chair of News at Twitter, working with news organisations around the world, including the UK, to develop their digital strategies incorporating Twitter’s platform.

STV note they take any allegation seriously, and an internal investigation to the alleged complains is on going.

Steven Ladurantaye

Ladurantaye’s early career was built in print media across a range of Canadian publications including the Globe and Mail (Media Reporter), the Kingston Whig and Peterborough Examiner (City Editor) and the Ottawa Business Journal (Managing Editor).

Linda Grimes

Linda Grimes was appointed Editor, Broadcast Output in 2018. Grimes has a long-standing career with STV News having successfully undertaken a range of journalistic and production roles. Most recently she was Editor, News Output, STV News Central.