Zurich to sponsor Sky Nature and National Geographic Primetime

Sky Media today announced that insurance group, Zurich, will become channel sponsor of the newly launched Sky Nature and National Geographic Primetime.

“This sponsorship is the perfect fit for Sky Nature and National Geographic, and we’re pleased to be helping Zurich deliver this positive and important message to our audiences.” – Sarah Jones, Director of Planning at Sky Media

The sponsorship brings to life Zurich’s new global brand purpose and commitment to an optimistic, sustainable future, ‘creating a brighter future together’.

The 15 second and five-second-long creative will broadcast across both channels for 12 months on linear, VoD and Sky Go, and will be amplified through Zurich’s digital channels. The creative draws on powerful and heart-warming examples of animals in the natural world to help tell Zurich’s story of expertise and an inherent sense of optimism. One advert sees a bear patiently waiting in a river to catch its salmon dinner, which eventually turns up right under its nose.

“The content on Sky Nature and National Geographic perfectly align with our new brand purpose and ambitions around sustainability, so we’re thrilled to be the channel sponsor for this coming year. Reaching a likeminded audience through this sponsorship will help us to amplify our brand purpose and lead the industry in creating a brighter future for our customers, our people, our communities and our planet.” – Tracy Waxman, Head of Marketing Communication at Zurich

The UK is the first country to launch Zurich’s global brand identity, with the TV partnership playing a pivotal role in the rebrand timing the company notes

The campaign, which was identified and negotiated by UM, will launch today (Nov 1st) and will run until 31st October 2021.