Matt Baker, John Craven and Anita Rani go on a Countryfile Ramble

Best on the Box: Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need

This year’s Countryfile Ramble will see presenters Matt Baker, John Craven, Steve Brown, Margherita Taylor, Adam Henson and Anita Rani heading off to various locations in the UK.

Owing to Covid-19 restrictions, each presenter will ramble one to one with an inspirational young person who is supported by a BBC Children in Need funded charity or local project.

On his ramble, Matt Baker is located in the Peak District, joined by 16-year-old Harvey who has been supported by Treetops Hospice Care in Derbyshire.

In Scotland, Anita Rani is joined by 15-year-old Kim, who is supported by the charity CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland).

In Wales, Steve Brown takes on his own extreme ramble challenge alongside his brothers. Steve’s challenge was inspired by five-year-old Emerson, who is supported by Back-Up, based in London.

In Northern Ireland, Margherita Taylor is joined by 17-year-old Clara, who has been supported by Community Intercultural Programme’s Oasis Youth project in County Armagh.

In the Cotswolds Adam Henson and his sheepdog Peg are joined by 11-year-old Rayane and his support dog, Diesel. Rayane is supported by Hearing Dogs For Deaf People in Buckinghamshire. Adam also supported 12-year-old Molly and her disability assistance dog Chess, via video call for her ramble in North Yorkshire; Molly is supported by Support Dogs based in South Yorkshire.

John Craven will be keeping his ramble local in Oxfordshire, and he will also catch up virtually with some of the many rambles put on by individual members of the public across the UK.

Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need, BBC One, 6pm