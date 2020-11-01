Telly Today: JaffaCakes

Sunday, November 1st telly picks from ATV Today.

Twelve strangers have come together on a lakeside in the beautiful British countryside, with one thing in common: they want to win a life-changing sum of money.

They knew nothing about the epic challenge that awaited them or what they’d need to do to win the cash. A prize of £100,000 lies on an island in the lake, and the 12 must build an 850-foot bridge by hand within 20 days to reach it. It may sound simple, but a series of twists and turns bring moral dilemmas, spark rivalries and test their ability to work together as a team.

In the penultimate episode, the team wake up to the realisation that more than half of the bridge still needs building – and that they will likely lose a team member too

With rumours spreading through the camp that a splinter group are plotting to vote someone out, it soon transpires that the whispers are part of an intricately calculated game plan to crown a new leader. Meanwhile, tempers continue to flare over the lack of progress and, with shouting matches dominating around the campfire, one of the team decides to leave, with the chance to pocket £10,000 from the prize fund in the process. The final episode is on tomorrow night.

The Bridge, Channel 4, 9pm

The new series of 5 Gold Rings kickstarts with a Coronation Street V’s Emmerdale special as Corrie’s Simon Gregson takes on Emmerdale’s Matthew Wolfenden as the pair play alongside members of the public to help them win a cash prize.

Joining Simon is Brenda from Yorkshire. She has watched Coronation Street from the beginning and would love to buy a new kitchen if she wins any money. Matthew is joined by Frank from London, who would love to take his girlfriend of 10 years on a once in a lifetime holiday to Japan. Frank has a very unusual hobby, wherever he travels he likes to buy a ukulele to add to his collection so he is hoping to win enough money to do both.

Phillip Schofield oversees proceedings in the first episode of this new series.

5 Gold Rings, ITV, STV and UTV at 6pm

It’s time for the first couple to waltz out of the Strictly ballroom, as only 11 of the Strictly couples can go through to next week’s competition and Boris won’t be delaying the action tonight.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are back in the ballroom to reveal which two couples received the lowest combined scores from the judges and viewers at home and therefore must dance for survival. Only one pair can jump and jive into next week’s show – it’s up to judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel-Horwood and Motsi Mabuse to decide who it will be. The musical act taking to the ballroom is pop icon Sam Smith, who will be performing their latest single, Diamonds, and the Strictly professionals are out to scare in a spooky opening group performance. Strictly Come Dancing: The Results, BBC One at 7.15pm In the concluding parts of this revisiting of the tragic story of two-year-old Caylee Anthony and the media furore that followed her mother’s trial for her murder. Jim and Laura talk to Dr. Garavaglia about her controversial ruling that Caylee died as a result of “Homicide by Undetermined Means” and analyse the defence’s claims regarding the location of her remains. They then examine potential evidence overlooked by the Prosecution, but a meeting with juror and judge leave them with eyes wide open on the decision to acquit Casey Anthony. Episodes three, four and five air back to back this evening. The Case of Caylee Anthony, Sky Crime from 9pm

Get up close and personal with everyone’s favourite teatime treats in the glorious, lip-smacking and endlessly entertaining Wonderful World of Cakes.

Channel 5 sneak a privileged glimpse inside the baking behemoth McVities, learning the secret of how the Titan of Teatime – the JaffaCake – is made! For over 100 years, the Jaffa has held a special place in our affections; so much so that the hi-tech McVities Factory in Manchester employs 600 people, working 24/7 to produce 4,000 Jaffas every minute!

The Wonderful World of Cakes, Channel 5 at 8pm