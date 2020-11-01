Jacqui Smith first to go from Strictly ballroom

Jacqui Smith is the first celebrity to depart the dance floor in Strictly Come Dancing 2020

“I had the greatest adventure it’s possible to imagine. I’m just sorry I can’t continue it with this man who has been absolutely fantastic and gorgeous to be with. But I don’t feel too much shame in losing to these guys because they are a fantastic bunch of dancers, they really are. So I’ll be watching you and supporting you.

“To Anton, I would like to say you have been just an absolute joy to be with. I am so pleased and proud to have spent this time with you. And to everybody on the programme I don’t think people realise just how brilliant the team is that put this programme together and if ever we need Strictly, we need it now so thank you so much.” – Jacqui Smith



Following last Saturday’s first live show of the series when all couples took to the dance floor for the first time with no public vote, this week Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosted the second live show as our couples tried to dazzle the fabulous judges; Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and head judge, Shirley Ballas.

The judges’ scores this week were added to those from last week and were then combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance-off.

This weekend, Jacqui Smith became the first contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing as she faced Jamie Laing in the dreaded dance-off.

Both couples performed their routines again; Jamie Laing and his dance partner Karen Hauer performed their American Smooth to Night and Day by Frank Sinatra. Jacqui Smith and her dance partner Anton Du Beke performed their Samba to Help Yourself by Tom Jones in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time the judges delivered their verdicts:

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Jamie and Karen. Craig said: “based purely on dance merit and what I thought was the better dance of the evening, I’d like to save Jamie and Karen.”

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Jamie and Karen. Motsi said: “First of all I’d like to say that both couples did very well, I felt that both couples picked up a notch this time. I just have to say that for me personally, I think that one couple was a little bit on a higher level so I’m going to save Jamie & Karen.”

Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would also have chosen to save Jamie and Karen. Sunday’s Results show also featured a spooky routine from the sensational professional dancers, plus a musical performance from pop icon Sam Smith who performed his latest single, Diamonds.

The remaining eleven couples will take to the dancefloor next week in a spectacular Movie Special, when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 9th November at 7.25pm with the results show on Sunday 10th November at 7.25pm on BBC One.

“Well, I’ve loved every second of being in the studio with you. We have laughed, you have a shocking sense of humour I can’t begin to tell you. You are just the best and I’ve loved it. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” – Anton Du Beke



Jacqui and Anton will be joining Zoe Ball for their first exclusive televised interview live on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Monday 2nd November at 6.30pm on BBC Two.