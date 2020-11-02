Pam Royle will return to Tyne Tees and Border ITV confirms

The popular host has been missing from screens for two months.

“We have been replying to viewers when we can to reassure them that Pam will be back on our screens before long and there is no cause for concern.” – ITV Tyne Tees and Border spokesperson

As we reported last week ITV Tyne Tees and ITV Border viewers had begun to become ‘concerned’ for the lack of information about the telly favourite, with some wondering if she had quietly retired, had changed stations or even fallen ill.

While ITV Tyne Tees bosses haven’t gone into the reasons for the absence of the news anchor, who has been a regular on North East television screens since 1989, they have noted there is ‘no cause’ for her many fans to worry – adding there is ‘no cause for concern’.

Pam has been a regular on the TTTV regional news for 31-years when she first joined Northern Life alongside Paul Frost. She went on to co-host Tyne Tees Today with Stuart McNeil and Tyne Tees News with Andrew Friend.

When Mike Neville was lured over to TTTV in 1996 from BBC Look North Pam hosted part of the programme alongside the broadcasting legend and later fronted spin-off series North East Tonight: Primetime. Other popular shows include afternoon magazine series North East Today and her own show Your Town On The Telly, where she visited various North East landmarks.

Since 2009 Pam has also been a regular face on the ITV Border news programme Lookaround, which is also produced by the news service at the ITV Studios in Gateshead. She was heard nationally as a North East News reporter on firefighting drama Steel River Blues in 2004.

Over the past eight or so weeks viewers had taken to social media to ask about her welfare, but the programme and its social media accounts had provided no information on the absence of Royle from the evening news.

The only reference to Pam not being at the ITV Tyne Tees newsroom came from reporter and early morning news host Rachel Sweeney who tweeted she was missing the presenter.

Pam was first seen on Tyne Tees screens as a weather presenter in the early 1980s, she left to work for London Weekend Television News and then as a continuity announcer with Central Television in the Midlands.

In 2016 Royle was diagnosed with melanoma, leading her to become a public voice to raise awareness about skin cancer. In 2009 she was also in the headlines for suspected ‘swine flu’ after returning from a Caribbean holiday.

Pam Royle was crowned ‘Presenter of the Year’ in the Royal Television Society North East and Cumbria Awards in 2014. Pam has been married to husband Mike for 36 years and has two children Lawrence and Philippa.