Telly Today: ‘a seamless blend of dramatic scenes’

Highlights for November 2nd include back on the tracks with Channel 5, a historic story from Sky History with Ulysses S. Grant, more recent past for Liz Carr on BBC One while Channel 4 look at the job crisis thanks to Covid-19.

Ulysses S. Grant

The epic three-part miniseries concludes this evening on Sky History, executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, tells the story of a man whose legend has been engrained into the country itself – Ulysses S.Grant (played by British actor Justin Salinger).

At the time of his death, Ulysses S. Grant was the most famous man in the world and stood alongside

men like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln in the pantheon of American heroes.

Grant tells the remarkable and quintessentially American story of a humble man who overcomes incredible obstacles, rises to the highest ranks of power and saves the nation not once, but twice.

With a seamless blend of dramatic scenes, expert commentary and beautifully enhanced archival imagery, this three-part miniseries has shown the true legacy of the unlikely hero who led the nation during its greatest tests: The Civil War and Reconstruction.

Grant, episode three, Sky History at 9pm

On the right tracks

Covid-19 restrictions ease on travel, as the station gets back to the new normal. But as always, there are daily challenges and this time the staff in Route Control are keeping a close eye on the forecast which is predicting dangerously high winds. But it’s not just fallen trees the team need to be worried about – a large industrial unit has been blown right across the tracks and emergency services are on their way.

Staff in Paddington get word that a VIP is due to pass through the station imminently – and it’s none other than the prime minister, Boris Johnson. Later in Paddington, news comes into the station control room that a passenger has collapsed on a train which is due to arrive at the station any minute, and the ambulance service is on their way.

Paddington 24/7, Channel 5 at 9pm

Silent history gets a voice

As Clarissa in Silent Witness actor Liz Carr was all about attention to detail. Likewise, Liz is delighted to get forensic about her own family history, in Who Do You Think You Are?