Telly Today: ‘a seamless blend of dramatic scenes’

Highlights for November 2nd include back on the tracks with Channel 5, a historic story from Sky History with Ulysses S. Grant, more recent past for Liz Carr on BBC One while Channel 4 look at the job crisis thanks to Covid-19.
Ulysses S. Grant
The epic three-part miniseries concludes this evening on Sky History, executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, tells the story of a man whose legend has been engrained into the country itself – Ulysses S.Grant (played by British actor Justin Salinger).
At the time of his death, Ulysses S. Grant was the most famous man in the world and stood alongside
men like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln in the pantheon of American heroes.
Grant tells the remarkable and quintessentially American story of a humble man who overcomes incredible obstacles, rises to the highest ranks of power and saves the nation not once, but twice.
With a seamless blend of dramatic scenes, expert commentary and beautifully enhanced archival imagery, this three-part miniseries has shown the true legacy of the unlikely hero who led the nation during its greatest tests: The Civil War and Reconstruction.
Grant, episode three, Sky History at 9pm
On the right tracks
Covid-19 restrictions ease on travel, as the station gets back to the new normal. But as always, there are daily challenges and this time the staff in Route Control are keeping a close eye on the forecast which is predicting dangerously high winds. But it’s not just fallen trees the team need to be worried about – a large industrial unit has been blown right across the tracks and emergency services are on their way.
Staff in Paddington get word that a VIP is due to pass through the station imminently – and it’s none other than the prime minister, Boris Johnson. Later in Paddington, news comes into the station control room that a passenger has collapsed on a train which is due to arrive at the station any minute, and the ambulance service is on their way.
Paddington 24/7, Channel 5 at 9pm
Silent history gets a voice
As Clarissa in Silent Witness actor Liz Carr was all about attention to detail. Likewise, Liz is delighted to get forensic about her own family history, in Who Do You Think You Are?
“I love crime, of course!” beams Liz, while investigating a rumour that an ancestor was involved in some sort of assault.
Liz soon uncovers the truth behind the rumour, discovering that her great-great-great-grandfather was involved in an attempted murder in rural Northern Ireland in the 1850s.
Who Do You Think You are?, BBC One at 9pm
Off the job
As the furlough scheme comes to an end, Dispatches follows a single job advert for a minimum wage server role at a Manchester restaurant.
Almost a thousand people apply, including Katie, a cabin services attendant; Faye, a cruise ship dancer; Jake, a hotel manager; John, a ticket inspector and Kerry, a mum of two, who lost her job at Bentley and is desperate to find a new position to avoid the family losing their home.
Abi, the recruitment consultant in charge of narrowing down the field. Through the lens of this one position, Dispatches explores the jobs crisis brought on by Covid which is threatening to push unemployment over three million by Christmas.
Dispatches, Channel 4 at 8pm