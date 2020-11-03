Pop Up Screens launch ‘Cinema in the Snow’ with new dates

The sell-out Christmas experience returns for its 6th year to a new home in Peckham

Independent cinema Pop Up Screens is back this winter, taking over Peckham’s popular Copeland Park and Bussey Building with ‘Cinema in the Snow’.

After adjusting the dates due to the COVID pandemic, the festive-themed cinema will kick off on 02 December with The Greatest Showman and feature new and classic Christmas movies such as: Last Christmas, Home Alone, Love Actually, Elf, The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe, Nightmare Before Christmas, Miracle on 34th Street, Gremlins, Muppets Christmas Carol and The Holiday.

The sell-out experience returns for its sixth year to a new home at Copeland Park, bringing the North Pole to South London. Visitors will enter through a magical wardrobe and discover an enchanting snow-filled winter wonderland before they grab a mulled wine and cosy up amongst the icy firs for their favourite Christmas movie.

Cinema in the Snow is part of a series of events taking place at Peckham’s popular Bussey building, including the Forbidden Forest Cinema, Halloween screenings in a spooky indoor forest which took place (23 October – 05 November).

Adult tickets will be priced from £19.50 with concessions for family (group) tickets. Tickets can be booked from www.popupscreens.co.uk

All tickets will be refunded if events are cancelled due to COVID-19.