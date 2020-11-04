Birds of a Feather to return for 2020 Christmas Special

Birds of a Feather will return to ITV for the first time in three years for a brand-new one-off extended Christmas episode.

ITV has announced the return of hit comedy Birds of a Feather for a one-off Christmas special.

“I’m so happy we have a new Birds adventure. Trace and Dor have been at loggerheads with each other for months, will it be a peaceful Christmas in Essex?! The script for this special is brilliant, I promise we’ll have lots of laughs for fans of the show.” – Linda Robson

However, only two of the series’ three principal stars are to reprise their roles, with Pauline Quirke opting to forgo involvement in the special due to focusing on her nationwide performing arts academies. Her alter-ego Sharon Theodopolopodous’s absence will be addressed in the storyline.

At the end of a 2020 no-one could have predicted, we catch up with the inhabitants of our favourite Essex address… and find big changes in all their lives. Tracey and Dorien have been getting right on each others’ thruppennies, while Sharon has escaped to the other side of the world and is stuck on a Covid-cruise… Who can fill the Sharon-shaped hole in their lives this Christmas?

Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph reprise their roles as Tracey Stubbs and Dorien Green with guest star Les Dennis as Dorien’s new flame Graeme, a cameo from Curtis Walker and Ami Metcalf as Jordan, a young friend of Tracey’s who’s looking forward to a miserable lockdown Christmas.

“I’m so excited to be putting Dorien’s high heels back on for a Christmas special of Birds. It’s been 3 years since viewers last saw us and Dorien’s only gone and got herself a new man! We all need a laugh right now and I promise this special will deliver the festive goods!” – Lesley Joseph

The episode will be written by creators Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran with Gary Lawson and John Phelps. Produced by Ali Carron for Hare and Tortoise, Fremantle’s UK scripted comedy label with Jon Rolph as Exec Producer.

“We’re really excited to help bring Birds of a Feather back to ITV’s screens to give the nation some seasonal cheer in these peculiar times.” – Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran