Jason Bell second out of Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Jason follows Jacqui Smith out of the Beeb ballroom this series.

“It was an opportunity of a lifetime. I had so much fun, thank you, Luba. You have worked so hard with me, you’re a great friend for life and I appreciate all that you’ve done, I really do. I’ve had such a good time here. Everybody is wonderful. I mean really this is amazing – this is a brilliant place! This is the best group of people ever, this is amazing.” – Jason Bell



This weekend the movies came to Strictly Come Dancing, and the celebrity dancers and their professional partners gave their best Hollywood-inspired performances, as the eleven couples each took to the dancefloor to impress the viewers at home – as well as judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, and Craig Revel Horwood in the studio.

Saturday evening’s show opened to a mix of James Bond themes with the pro-dancers bringing moments to life, it was then dedicated to the late Sir Sean Connery who died last week.

On Sunday the results show featured a musical performance by The Kanneh-Masons, as well as a very special Remembrance Day performance from the Strictly professionals, in tribute to Dame Vera Lynn.

Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke departed last weekend.

Then came the ‘dance-off’. The judges’ scores were combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance-off.

This weekend, Jason Bell became the second contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing as he faced Nicola Adams in the dreaded finale.

Both couples performed their routines again; Nicola Adams and her dance partner Katya Jones performed their Jive to Greased Lightnin’ by John Travolta and Jason Bell and his partner Luba Mushtuk performed their Paso Doble to Star Wars Theme by John Williams, in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Nicola and Katya.

“Well there was a marked improvement in both performances this evening and both couples actually took the notes that we gave them which was brilliant. But the couple I would like to save is Nicola and Katya.” – Craig



Motsi Mabuse chose to save Nicola and Katya and head judge Shirley Ballas said she would also have chosen to save Nicola and Katya.

“You really bring joy to my life, and I am so honoured and proud to be partnered with you. I now have a friend for life. I just want to say, to be actually able to do this show…shout out to everyone who does so many sacrifices to make this happen. It is such an honour to be here and I’m very proud of you.” – Jason speaking of dance partner Luba Mushtuk



The remaining ten couples will take to the dancefloor next week, when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 14th November at 7.10pm with the results show on Sunday 15th November at 7.25pm on BBC One.

Jason and Luba will be joining Zoe Ball for their first exclusive televised interview live on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Monday 9th November at 6.30pm on BBC Two.