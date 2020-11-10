Liam Gallagher to stage virtual event

British musical icon Liam Gallagher is set to make a biblical return to performing with the announcement of ‘Down By The River Thames’.

“To all my brothers and sisters around the world. I’m performing a one-off celestial live performance for you to stream, ‘Down By The River Thames’, on 5th December 2020. I’ll be performing tracks from my two number 1 solo albums as well as some stone cold Oasis classics, some of which you haven’t heard me sing for a long, long time. C’mon you know. LG x” – Liam Gallagher



The one-of-a-kind virtual event will be streamed globally on Saturday, December 5, exclusively on MelodyVR.

Down By The River Thames will see Liam accompanied by his full band for a set broadcast from a barge travelling along the Thames. The show will include iconic songs, fan favourites and a few surprises, spanning both his all-conquering solo career and his legendary time with Oasis – some of which he hasn’t performed in years.

Echoing unforgettable moments from the Sex Pistols and The Clash, the explosive performance will ring out as the barge sails past some of London’s most famous landmarks. MelodyVR’s groundbreaking technology will put an international at-home audience at the heart of the action, offering a stunning visual and audio experience.

‘Down By The River Thames’ will commence at 8pm local time via MelodyVR’s web player around the world to enable as many fans as possible to see the show.

Stream 1 – Saturday 5 December 8pm GMT for UK, Ireland and Europe.

Stream 2 – Saturday 5 December 8pm ET for East Coast North America and South America.

Stream 3 – Saturday 5 December 8pm PT for West Coast North America and Central America.

Stream 4 – Sunday 6 December 8pm AEST for Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Tickets are priced at £16.50 via LiveNation.co.uk. Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday, November 13th.

Confirmation of the ‘Down By The River Thames’ stream follows the news that a Collector Edition of Liam’s critically acclaimed #1 album Why Me? Why Not. will be released on November 27 via Warner Records. The box is a must-have collector’s edition that compiles fourteen 7″ inch singles in an exquisitely designed package. It’s available to pre-order exclusively from Liam’s official store.

Released last year, Why Me? Why Not fired straight to #1 to prove that Liam Gallagher’s star quality remains undeniable. The album’s biblical success included 68,000 first week sales as it outsold the remainder of the Top 5 and became 2019’s fastest selling vinyl release. It was subsequently certified Gold.

Earlier this year, Liam released ‘MTV Unplugged’ as he completed a hat-trick of solo UK #1 albums. Between his compelling solo career and his iconic time with Oasis, Liam has topped the Official Album Chart with eleven different records from 1994 to 2020.