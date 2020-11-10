Tim Minchin’s Upright for DVD and digital release

Following its success on Sky Atlantic, the road trip comedy-drama is to be released on DVD.

Tim Minchin turns his hand to TV with another winner, writing and starring in the eight-part Aussie road-trip comedy-drama Upright. The hit series comes to DVD and digital on 23 November 2020 courtesy of Acorn Media International after airing to unanimous praise on Sky Atlantic last year.

Minchin leads the irreverent series as the ironically named Laclan “Lucky” Flynn, a down-on-his-luck middle-aged man road-tripping across Australia to deliver an old upright piano to his dying mother. In a dramatic twist of fate, his path collides with teenage runaway Meg (Milly Alcock), who has some secrets of her own.

Set against a backdrop of stunning outback scenery, this unlikely pair throw in their lot with each other and slowly reveal, through a series of quirky happenings along the way, what each of them might be running away from, and what it is they’re seeking on the road.

Juggling grief and complex family dynamics with gleefully dark humour, and with the touching surrogate father-daughter relationship that develops between the duo at its heart, this series can be binge-watched either Upright, horizontal, or anywhere in between.

Upright DVD Release Date: 23 November 2020

Cat.No: AV3614 RRP: £24.99

Cert: 15 Running Time: 240 mins approx.

Also available digitally to download and keep 23 November 2020