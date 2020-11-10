Raymond Blanc OBE to front ITV cookery series

ITV has commissioned a new cookery series with world-renowned chef, Raymond Blanc.

In his first show for the broadcaster, Raymond will share the secrets of a new collection of simple, rustic recipes, requiring little effort for amazing results.

“It is a pleasure to share this new collection of recipes, and my passion for the very best produce, with ITV viewers. These are dishes that bring the best out of their ingredients, simple cooking that everyone will want to try…and I hope they will!” – Raymond Blanc

The series will be produced by Rock Oyster Media, whose MD, David Nottage, notes: “We are beyond excited to be working with Raymond Blanc OBE. This collection of simple and accessible Raymond Blanc recipes will open up the magic of his style and philosophy to a whole new audience.”

The Michelin-starred chef will also reveal the workings of the extensive gardens at the world famous Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons where he is Chef Patron, explaining how much of the produce used in the kitchens is grown there, before using some of his favourite fruits and vegetables in the featured recipes.

ITV Head of Entertainment Katie Rawcliffe said: “Raymond’s enthusiasm and creativity will inspire viewers with these stunning, yet achievable, dishes.”