Third season of The Crown comes to Blu-ray and DVD

Olivia Colman stars as Queen Elizabeth II.

The third series spans 1964-77, beginning with Harold Wilson taking up residence in No.10 Downing Street and ending with the Silver Jubilee of Elizabeth II.

The third series touches on events including the unmasking of the Queen’s art adviser Sir Anthony Blunt as a Soviet spy, Harold Wilson and Edward Heath’s respective times as prime minister, the Aberfan disaster, the Apollo 11 moon landing and the 1969 Investiture of Prince Charles.

Other historical happenings within the timeframe – and depicted in the series – include the deaths of the Duke of Windsor and Winston Churchill, and Princess Margaret’s affair with baronet and gardening expert Roddy Llewellyn.

“This season sees a new guard sweep into Downing Street and the Royal Family struggle to meet the challanges of a rapidly changing 60s and 70s Britain. From cold-war paranoia, through to the jet-set and the space age, the Royals must adapt to a new, more liberated, but also more turbulent world.”

