Alex Scott attends Children in Need supported project virtually

Presenter, Alex Scott took part in a virtual visit with BBC Children in Need funded project, Newark Youth London in Tower Hamlets to learn how Children in Need funding is making a positive difference to the lives of children and young people facing disadvantage in the local community.

“I really enjoyed my virtual session with Newark Youth London it was great talking to the young people and learning more about how the project supports young people in Tower Hamlets. It felt so good to be a part of the skills session and get involved with the activities. It was great to see everyone smiling online and I’m still smiling now.” – Alex Scott MBE



Former England footballer, Alex, spent time with young people who attend Newark Youth London. Due to Covid-19 the project has moved its school and evening youth clubs online to be able to continue supporting young people through the pandemic.

The project, supported by Children in Need, receives a three-year grant of £99,927 to provide a range of activities to young people facing disadvantage, including indoor arts and games, sports such as boxing and martial arts as well as healthy cooking and life-skills sessions. BBC Children in Need funding supports the project to deliver a space where young people can build their confidence and self-esteem, whilst building positive friendships in the local community.

During her online visit, Alex took part in skills and exercise sessions with a project worker and young people supported by the project. Alex also took time to speak to the young people in attendance to learn more about how the project supports them and what they get out of it; the young people were also excited to ask Alex about her time at Arsenal FC and to hear more about her time playing football for England, and representing Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics.

“It was great to welcome Alex to our online skills session and to discuss the work we do and how we support young people in the local area. Thanks to funding from BBC Children in Need we’re able to provide support to young people throughout the current climate, and be there to help improve their overall wellbeing.” – Project Worker, Will Evans from Newark Youth London

Across Tower Hamlets, BBC Children in Need currently funds 48 projects to the value of £2.4million.

Alex Scott MBE will be presenting the charity’s 40th Anniversary Appeal show on Friday 13 November.