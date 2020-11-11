Jason Manford searches for the country’s biggest Elf fan

To celebrate the release of Elf on Sky Cinema next month, comedian Jason Manford has launched, with the movie channel, a search for the country’s biggest Elf fan.

“I’m a huge fan of all things Christmas and Elf so I’m very excited about this competition. With this prize, more is more – think paper chains, a sea of swirly twirly gumdrops, plenty of six-inch ribbon curls and seven levels of the candy cane forest.” – Jason Manford

The winner will receive an Elf inspired home transformation kit, to turn their home into a festive wonderland inside and out. The kit will take cues from the film’s candy cane forest, Gimbles department store and the elves’ workshop.

The nation’s favourite Christmas film was found to be, by OnePoll, the 2003 Will Ferrell hit ‘Elf’ (27 per cent) – where the main character Buddy spreads festive cheer to all he meets, followed by Home Alone (24 per cent) and Love Actually (20 per cent).

“Show us why Elf is everything to you, impress us with your ability to down a bottle of fizzy soda, wow us with your singing, prove how much you enjoy spaghetti with maple syrup, or show off your superior Christmas crafting skills – extra points if you can draw a portrait of me on an Etch-a-sketch.” – Jason Manford

To prove you’re the biggest Elf fan head over to www.elfeverything.sky.com to find out more. Elf comes to Sky Cinema on 8th December.

2,000 UK adults were polled by OnePoll for Sky Cinema