Ryan Thomas goes ‘beyond meat’

Beyond Meat, Inc., a leader in plant-based meat, and Pizza Hut have launched Beyond Meat® Pizzas in parts of the UK with actor Ryan Thomas surprising some customers as part of the big day.

To celebrate the partnership, Ryan rode an electric scooter to deliver the limited-edition product to Pizza Hut’s most loyal customer in Islington, North London.

The surprised customer received Pizza Hut’s Beyond Three-Meat Supreme, which sees the Pizza Hut dough base topped with Beyond Italian Style Sausage, Beyond Pork Crumbles, Beyond Beef Crumbles and fresh vegetables – offering plant-based deliciousness that delivers the authentic Pizza Hut taste.

“We are delighted to be the first pizza chain to bring Beyond Meat toppings to the U.K. We are constantly challenging ourselves to bring new innovations to our customers, and the Beyond Meat Pizzas are a great option for those looking to try plant-based protein without sacrificing the iconic flavour and texture of our traditional pizzas” – Regina Borda, Managing Director at Pizza Hut Europe

Designed to appeal to meat lovers and vegetarians alike, the new plant-based protein pizza toppings provide fans with even more sustainable options, and are available now for a limited time only at select Pizza Hut Delivery locations in London, Liverpool and Luton, while supplies last.

The brand-new partnership makes Pizza Hut the first national pizza chain in the UK to offer customers Beyond Meat toppings. The pizza toppings were developed in response to the growing customer demand for more plant-based options.

“Our partnership with Pizza Hut is a category first and together we will continue to raise the bar on game-changing product innovations. We’re thrilled to be on this journey with Pizza Hut that enables us to further increase access to delicious, better-for-you plant-based meat as we continue to expand our partnership with Yum! Brands.” – Ethan Brown, Founder & CEO at Beyond Meat

The announcement comes as part of a broader launch between the two brands that are anchored in delivering sustainable cutting-edge innovations to pizza lovers in the UK and beyond. Starting today, fans in the United States will also be able to enjoy Beyond Pan Pizzas at Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide for a limited time while supplies last.

“Our consumers’ preferences are of utmost importance to us, and Beyond Meat’s commitment to leading the category in product innovation, high-quality ingredients and accessibility made them the ideal partner for this historic launch.” – Regina Borda, Managing Director at Pizza Hut Europe