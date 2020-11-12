Kids Bop to launch Children in Need telethon 2020

The KIDZ BOP Kids have been confirmed as the opening music act of this year’s Children in Need, airing on BBC One later this week.

The KIDZ BOP Kids, who are currently in the Top 40 UK album chart with their seventh album, ‘KIDZ BOP 2021,’ will bring a high-energy start to the evening live from the Children in Need studio, performing a medley of some of the nation’s favourite hits through the decades to celebrate 40 years of Children in Need.

The performance will conclude with one of the group’s biggest current singles, which has been given a very special Pudsey twist.

With the aim to be ‘sung by kids for kids’ The British group consists of singers and dancers, Twinkle (aged 14), Mia (aged 15), Max (aged 16), Mandy (aged 13), and Ashton (aged 15).

KIDZ BOP is celebrating its 20th birthday stateside in 2021. In the three years since their launch in the UK, the British KIDZ BOP Kids have achieved more than 418,000+ album adjusted units, over 200 million YouTube views on their channel and over 210 million audio streams.

Other performances on Children In Need this year will include stars from Strictly Come Dancing, EastEnders and Doctor Who. This year’s programme will mark the 40th anniversary of the charity appeal first appearing on television screens. It will be hosted by TV presenters Mel Giedroyc and Alex Scott and comedians Stephen Mangan and Chris Ramsey.

There will also be musical performances from the casts of West End shows, Cinderella The Musical and Six, plus singers Beverley Knight and Shawn Mendes.

There will also be a special sketch performed by the cast of ‘The Goes Wrong Show’. Pudsey Bear: Behind The Bandana will also share information about the bear who fronts the charity appeals, while there will also be a segment from ‘The Repair Shop’.

Children in Need airs on BBC One from 7pm on Friday 13th November.