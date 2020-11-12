Nicola Adams out of Strictly Come Dancing 2020 after dance partner Katya Jones tests positive for coronavirus

Ex-boxer Nicola Adams is out of Strictly Come Dancing after her professional partner Katya Jones tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement the BBC confirmed that the pair have had to withdraw from the competition.

Katya is asymptomatic and the pair are now self-isolating in accordance with the government guidelines, however they will not be able to return to the show at a later date.

“Hey guys! I’m absolutely devastated my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon,” noted double-gold winning Olympian Nicola. “I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for! But I just want to say a huge thank you to Katya for being the best dance partner anyone could ask for. She pushed me way out of my comfort zone and it’s been an incredible experience. I’m gutted to be out of the competition but in these unprecedented times and as frustrating as it is, the COVID measures in place are to keep everyone safe, and I’m doing what I can to help. I’ll be spending the next 14 days isolating so I’d like to apologise in advance for the ridiculous amount of TikToks I’ll be posting, in my new found free time when I’m not gaming!”

Katya described her time on the dance floor with Nicola as “an absolute inspiration”, adding that she was devastated their partnership has come to end in the way it has.

“We were so excited to create more dances in the competition but I’ve made a friend for life and loved every moment of this special journey. I’d like to wish good luck to all the remaining couples!” – Katya Jones

Sarah James, Strictly’s Executive Producer said, “We would like to thank them for their commitment and although their time in the competition has sadly come to an end we are hopeful that there will be opportunities for them to dance again in the future.”

The rest of the cast are unaffected and the show will continue this Saturday night on BBC One.