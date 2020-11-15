ITV remember comedian Bobby Ball with a documentary and ‘best of’ special.



Rock On, Tommy: The Bobby Ball Story

In this tribute to one of Britain’s most popular entertainers, friends, family and co-stars celebrate the life and work of comedian and actor Bobby Ball, who died recently.

From his career as half as one of the nation’s favourite double acts – Cannon and Ball – to his appearances in series like Benidorm, Not Going Out and I’m A Celebrity….Get Me Out Of Here!, this is the story of how a factory welder from Oldham went on to become one of the most loved stars on British television.

The documentary, bringing together clips from some of Bobby’s most celebrated TV moments with stories from those who knew him best, is narrated by the man who shared the limelight with Bobby Ball for 57 years – Tommy Cannon.

Following the documentary fans can switch to ITV3 where The Best of the Cannon and Ball Show will be screened.

The Bobby Ball Story, ITV, STV and UTV at 5.30pm / The Best of Cannon and Ball, ITV3 at 6pm

French escapist

Escape to the Chateau is back with a brand-new series. Six years ago, Dick and Angel Strawbridge transformed a magnificent 19th-century chateau in the French countryside into an incredible family home and a base for their wedding and events business.

And although life is a little different in 2020, Dick and Angel’s family adventure continues. It’s been a long hot summer at the chateau. The walled garden is bursting with a bumper crop of fruit and veg, gorgeous Kerry blue puppy Petale, the newest member of the Strawbridge family, is growing fast, as are Dorothy and Arthur.

Dick and Angel’s never-ending chateau to-do list is as long as ever, and with no guests, weddings or events at the chateau this year, Dick and Angel use their engineering and design skills to tackle some major projects.

First on the list is transforming one of the old outbuildings into a supersized workshop for chateau-sized jobs. But before work can begin, the floor above must be emptied of decades of debris and, amid the rubbish, Dick and Angel discover that the chateau still has secrets to share.

Escape to the Chateau, Channel 4 at 9pm

America’s Book of Secrets: White House Secrets and Scandals

Stories that have once been shrouded in secrecy and hidden from public view will once again be revealed.

Each two-hour episode of this new series will give viewers secret access to some of America’s most iconic locations and organisations. In the opening episode, the documentary takes an inside look at the secret protocols, hidden history, and public scandals of America’s highest office.

White House Secrets and Scandals, Sky History at 9pm