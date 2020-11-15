I’m a Celebrity kicks off with rucksacks, ‘gates to hell’ and rabbit

The slightly different jungle turned castle reality show returned to ITV this evening.

“Snakes, spiders, creepy crawlies, rats, I don’t like enclosed spaces – why have I said yes to this show? Oh dear, I don’t mind ironing.” – Beverley Callard



Highlights from tonight’s opener saw the first five celebrities flying over Snowdonia in a helicopter, and as they saw each other they waved before their drop off at the base of a cliff. Coming together were Shane Richie, Beverley Callard, AJ Pritchard, Hollie Arnold and Sir Mo Farah.

“I don’t have any survival skills apart from running away from things you don’t like.” – Mo Farah

At the bottom of the cliff they noticed a chest containing a scroll, boots and a walkie talkie.

Beverley read a scroll out to the group that told them they had to collect their rucksacks which were hanging over the side of the cliff (they all looked up at the cliff) and they needed help from five other celebrities. Shane thought the other celebrities might be on the other end of the walkie talkie and tried to communicate…nobody answered.

Meanwhile the other five celebrities were driven by jeep to the top of the cliff. The five celebrities met each other for the first time with Vernon Kay, Jessica Plummer, Jordan North, Giovanna Fletcher and Victoria Derbyshire at the top of the Welsh edge.

“I’m scared of the unknown, not knowing what’s going to happen, when it’s going to happen.” – Vernon Kay

They also noticed a chest with a scroll, boots and a walkie talkie and then noticed abseil ropes over the side of the cliff face.

Jordan read out the scroll to his fellow celebrities telling them that before they entered camp they had to retrieve all 10 rucksacks which were hanging over the edge of the cliff. They needed the help of the five other celebrities who would be responsible for lowering them down the cliff face.

Jess tried to use the walkie talkie and Shane answered, Victoria said hello to Shane and all the celebrities started introducing themselves to each other and then waved at each other from the top and bottom of the cliff.

Giovanna was the first celebrity to attempt the abseil, while the last was Jordan. Later, mission accomplished – well so far – Ant and Dec pulled up outside the castle in a huge Rolls Royce. They walked into camp to the delight of the campmates. “I can’t tell you how excited we are to see you all here together finally. Welcome to the castle” said Dec.

“Welcome to the show. Things are going to be a bit different this year. There’s no jungle obviously, there’s no dunny, there’s a privy and I can guarantee you there’s absolutely no chance of sunbathing” added Ant.

The ten celebrities were summoned to their first Trial – an epic and abrupt introduction to Castle life – The Gates To Hell.

Also tonight the celebrities were on good form as they finally made themselves at home in the camp. Mo was telling the campmates that he enjoyed sweet things and said that he craved sticky toffee pudding when on cue, the dinner bell rang.

Victoria pulled up the dumb waiter which replaced the famous flying fox in the Australian jungle camp. Vernon read out their menu – rabbit “I can’t eat bunny” exclaimed Beverley. “When they said rabbit for dinner, I was like no, no not for me.”

Hollie sensibly decided to fry the rabbit and the mushrooms and then add the rice and beans and the gourd.

