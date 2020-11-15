Max George latest to depart the Beeb ballroom

Max George is the third celebrity to depart the dance floor in Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

“I’ve loved it. It’s all down to Dianne, she’s been literally amazing. For me to get through 90 seconds of dance for four weeks now is a credit to her, she’s just unbelievable. I’ve got to say, all these guys over here are the nicest group of people ever. I love you all!” – Max George

The quest for the Glitterball trophy continued as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosted the fourth live Strictly Come Dancing show. Nine celebrity couples were in the race to be crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion 2020.

The judges’ scores were combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance-off.

Last weekend Jason Bell departed SCD

This weekend, Max George became the third contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing as he faced Maisie Smith in the dreaded dance-off. It follows a little slip up on the live Saturday night outing when the sound was turned on a tad early on Max’s microphone leaving some viewers to hear his exciting celebration of ‘f**king get in’ said after his performance.

Both couples performed their routines again; Max George and his partner Dianne Buswell performed their American Smooth to It Had To Be You by Harry Connick Jr. and Maisie Smith and her partner Gorka Márquez performed their Cha Cha to Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper, in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

“Both couples were more concentrated and both couples took the notes we had given them and showed improvement. But the couple I’d like to save, Maisie and Gorka.” – Craig Revel Horwood

Anton Du Beke also agreed with Craig however Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have chosen to save Max and Dianne.

Sunday’s Results show also featured a musical performance by The Vamps. The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor next week, when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 21st November at 7.15pm with the results show on Sunday 22nd November at 7.25pm on BBC One.

Max and Dianne will be joining Zoe Ball for their first exclusive televised interview live on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Monday 16th November at 6.30pm on BBC Two.

“Well, I have to say it’s so close. They were both immaculate through that dance. It literally was just the smallest timing. For me, I’m going to have to save Maisie and Gorka.” – Anton Du Beke

