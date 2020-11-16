I’m a Celebrity launches with 10.9m viewers

A peak of 12m viewers tuned in to ITV to see Ant and Dec host the series from Wales for the first time.

The episode averaged 10.9m (51.9%) between 9pm and 10.30pm making it the second biggest launch for the show since 2013 and the fifth biggest launch episode overall.

As ever the show proved popular with the younger demographic as it drew I’m a Celebrity’s biggest ever share of 16-34 viewers with 77%, attracting an average of 2.7m viewers with a peak of 3m.

ITV note that as well as being a programme record it’s the biggest share recorded in the demographic on any channel so far this year. For volume, it’s the fourth biggest 16-34 audience on any channel so far this year (only beaten by Queen Address and PM’s statements).

The show was the fifth biggest programme on any channel so far this year (only beaten by the Queen’s Address and PM’s covid-related statements). Outside of news programmes, it is the biggest overnight audience on any channel since the Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special on BBC One last year.

I’m a Celebrity continues on weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV with the final on Friday 4 December.