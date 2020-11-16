Loose Women to mark International Men’s Day with all-male panel

The show will be rebranding as Loose Men for one day only, with an all-male panel hosting a special episode to coincide with International Men’s Day on November 19.

Singer and presenter Marvin Humes will anchor the show and be joined by a panel of famous faces including the voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling, multi-platinum recording star Ronan Keating, and radio DJ Roman Kemp.

“With everything going on in the world right now there’s never been a more important time for men to be open and honest about their mental health. I’m looking forward to anchoring the first ever Loose Men and raising awareness of the importance of men opening up like women do.” – Marvin Humes

Earlier this year, Loose Women launched their ‘Stand by Your Men’ campaign, which is part of their award-winning mental health campaign ‘Lighten The Load’. The campaign focuses on male mental health and shines a light on how important it is for men to ask for help if they are struggling.

As well as sharing their own personal experiences, the Loose Men will be delving into the biggest issues of the day and also interviewing one of Hollywood’s most popular leading men, Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey.

“When Loose Women asked me to join their first all-male panel, I jumped at the chance. The ladies have left us very big shoes to fill, but we’ll do them proud. I can’t wait to enjoy some classic Loose laughs and shine a light on the importance of us guys opening up about mental health.” – Roman Kemp

Stirling said he hopes the show will “inspire any men watching to talk about their feelings and not keep things bottled up,” while Ronan Keating said it was “an honour” to be involved and that he is looking forward to “tackling those important issues us blokes often shy away from talking about.”

Loose Women editor Sally Shelford said: “We have had several men join us as honorary Loose Men over the years, but this is the first time we’ve handed over the entire show to the guys – and it’s for a very important reason. Our ‘Stand By Your Men’ campaign has been raising awareness about how vital it is that men talk as openly about their struggles as we do on Loose Women. International Men’s Day is the perfect opportunity to bring that message to the forefront.”

Loose Men, ITV, Thursday November 19 at 12.30pm.