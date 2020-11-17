London-based Ex on the Beach spin-off for MTV

MTV has announced a spin-off to its hit dating reality series Ex on the Beach.

Celeb Ex in the City will launch on Tuesday 8th of December at 9pm on MTV.

Each episode features two single celebrities going on a blind date at a restaurant in the heart of London – only to be interrupted by surprise visits from notorious exes.

The show includes familiar MTV Ex stars Calum Best and Michael Griffiths, and features new famous faces Aisleyne Horgan Wallace, Amelle Berrabah, Amy Hart, Charlie King, Gothy Kendoll, Jess Gale, Jon Clarke, Liam Gatsby, Malique Thompson Dwyer and Megan Barton Hanson.

We’re reliably informed that there will also be some surprise guests.

Just as the stars get comfortable at dinner, the tablet of terror is back to stir things up – celebrities then have the awkward decision, to chose their blind date or Ex for a second date!

Trading in its typical sandy paradise for London city life, Celeb Ex in the City was filmed prior to London’s second lockdown, in accordance with government safety policies and social distancing measures.

Celebrity Ex on the Beach was ranked the #1 show on MTV UK earlier this year.